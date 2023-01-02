All roads in Telangana to be mapped by remote sensing

January 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All roads in Telangana would be mapped with the help of satellite remote sensing systems to help in better planning and maintenance, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said on Monday.

In a meeting with Additional Director General of Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) G. Sreenivas Reddy and other scientists of the Centre, he said Pachayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, State Highways and National Highways in the State would be mapped with the help of remote sensing.

The mapping would include length of the roads, width of roads at different locations, their conditions, existing culverts and bridges. The mapping would help identify the need for construction of additional culverts and bridges.

As most of the roads were two-laned and four-laned, the mapping would help in construction/formation of short road connectivity as well as connectivity to remote villages and would act as a guide for road planners, Mr. Vinod Kumar said. He asked the TRAC authorities to complete the exercise in a time-bound manner.