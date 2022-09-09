All ready for immersion of Lord Ganesha idols

Devotees immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh in the Hussainsagar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed arrangements for the smooth passage of thousands of idols of Lord Ganesha which will make a beeline for their immersion on Friday, the last day of the Ganesh Navratri festivities.

The civic body has deployed a total 10,470 sanitation workers for sweeping and removal of garbage at the various venues of immersion, as well as along the procession routes. The workers, along with supervisors, have been divided into Ganesh Action Teams.

Every team, covering three to four kilometres of the procession route, consists of one sanitation supervisor or sanitation jawan, along with three sanitation field assistants and 21 workers.

A total 253 teams have been constituted, deployed in all the three shifts of the day, to cover a road length of 303.3 kilometres of the procession route.

Cranes numbering 280 have been pressed into service, 130 of them mobile cranes used to lift the idols, and the remaining, static cranes, deployed at the immersion points. Of these about 35 cranes have been deployed at Hussain Sagar alone -- 15 on the Tank Bund side, nine on the NTR Marg and the remaining towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Barricading has been provided by the Roads & Buildings Department for 12 kilometres, and at Hussainsagar, double layer barricading is provided to handle crowds. Watch towers have been erected, as also view cutters.

The HMDA has, on its part, made arrangements for removal of debris around Hussainsagar lake, at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, carting of which will be done in coordination with the GHMC. A total 1,000 workers and supervisory staff have been deployed for this purpose.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has put up 122 camps for supply of drinking water along the procession routes and also at the immersion points.

The Fire Department has stationed a total 38 fire vehicles along the procession route to meet any eventuality. Four boats will be deployed by the department -- at Saroornagar, Kapra and Pragathi Nagar lakes, apart from five more regular boats and four speed boats by Tourism Department at Hussainsagar.

The Souther Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL) has set up 48 transformers around Hussainsagar, five around Saroornagar lake, which are among total 101 transformers at various locations.

A total 48,179 units of temporary lighting have been provided at various points, and action teams have been constituted to ensure that they are functioning, and to ward off any electrical accident.

Tree branches have been pruned on the procession route, and circle wise emergency teams have been formed for pruning wherever necessary.