All promotion for students of classes I to IX

With the surge in COVID-19 continues unabated, the State government has decided to promote all students studying from classes I to IX in government, aided and private unaided institutions during the academic year 2020-21 to the next higher level for the academic year 2021-22.

Education department special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran issued the orders a day after Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy directed the officials concerned to promote students from classes I to IX to the next higher level without the conduct of examination. The minister recalled that there was no detention system for classes I to IX and there was no need to conduct exams.

All the students had accordingly been promoted to the next higher level to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The development follows the government decision to close all educational institutions, allowing online/distance learning mode. The department had announced summer holidays to schools and junior colleges starting Tuesday till May 31 in view of the hardships faced due to the pandemic.

The Director of School Education has been directed to take necessary action in this regard.