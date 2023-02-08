All post offices in Telangana to organise ‘Sukanya Maha Mela’

February 08, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As part of All India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amritpex Plus -2023, all 6,208 post offices in Telangana are organising Sukanya Maha Mela in 33 districts on February 9 and 10 with the goal to open 30,000 plus Sukanya accounts.

About 17,095 staff have been motivated and trained to help parents of girl children to understand the benefits of Sukanya and also assist them in filling up of account opening forms. The staff have undertaken door-to-door campaigns, distributed pamphlets, and held rallies to create awareness about benefits of Sukanya. The postal staff took initiative to create WhatsApp groups comprising postal customers and informed them about the Sukanya benefits. Other social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Koo were also effectively used for spreading the message.

Postal staff visited the Anganwadi centres and primary schools up to village-level and identified 29,798 beneficiaries and got 15,414 beneficiaries to submit duly filled in account opening forms up to February 7.

Sukanya Samriddhi accounts carry an interest rate of 7.6% per annum, which can be opened with a minimum initial deposit of ₹250 and maximum deposits in a year not exceeding ₹1,50,000, subsequent deposits can be made online through NEFT and India Post Payments Bank Mobile Application with facility of partial withdrawal for higher education on attaining age of 18 years or passing 10th standard.