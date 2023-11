November 12, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

The State-Level Certification Committee has cancelled all political advertisements it had approved after finding out that they have been modified and misused.

The committee, in an order to all channels and social media platforms, has said that these advertisements are being telecast in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

