All pending bills cleared: Harish Rao

‘Centre yet to pay ₹8,995 crore to State’

Finance Minister Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Wednesday that Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi would commence from June 3 and continue till June 17.

They urged Sarpanches to participate in the programmes and make them a grand success.

Speaking to reporters in Siddipet on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Congress and BJP have been trying to instigate the Sarpanches but the fact remains that all the pending bills have been cleared.

“In April and May alone, we have cleared bills to the tune of ₹700 crore. If there is any pending bill, that might be filed last week and would be cleared in the next few days. The Centre is yet to pay a total of ₹8,995 crore to Telangana. Under NREGS alone, we are yet to receive ₹1,200 crore. Under the 13 th Finance Commission, ₹1,129 crore, 14 th Finance Commission, ₹817 crore, and 15 th Finance Commission, ₹1,103 crore are yet to be given by the Centre. In addition, we still did not get BRGF of ₹1,350 crore as per the Bifurcation Act. Under CSS, ₹454 crore, and GST ₹4,142 crore have to be paid by the Centre,” he said.

Stating that most of these funds would go to villages, Mr. Harish Rao dared BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to write to the Centre to release these funds.

Mr. Dayakar Rao said that the State government has been releasing ₹256 crore every month and so far, ₹9,566 crore were released since 2019.

He also urged reporters to check with the officials concerned before reporting about the claims made by Sarpanches.