All-party panel to curb stray dog menace in Hyderabad

February 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day-long meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi at the GHMC headquarters on Tuesday resolved to constitute an all- party committee to find solution for the stray dog menace in the city. Two corporators from each political party will represent in the committee, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said.

The meeting, which was conducted post the furore over a child’s death in dog attack at Amberpet recently, also resolved to pay ₹6 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family on behalf of GHMC, and another ₹2 lakh on behalf of the Mayor.

These apart, a month’s honorarium of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and all the participating corporators, will be donated to the family, and a report will be sent to the government recommending all the support to the family, the Mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting had representation of three corporators each from various political parties, apart from NGOs, veterinary officers, and other higher officials.

The existing 30 vehicles for dog squads in various circles will be augmented by 20 more vehicles, and additional staff at the rate of five per vehicle will be appointed on outsourcing basis, she informed the meeting.

The number of sterilisations per day will be enhanced to 400 from the existing 150 at the five animal care centres of GHMC across the city.

Measures were being taken to ensure expeditious pick up of solid waste, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said, and any negligence in this aspect would be viewed seriously. She also instructed officials to keep the corporator of the respective areas in the loop when visiting for awareness programmes. The officials should take corporator’s signature confirming about the visit.

Dog census every year

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed that a monitoring committee will be constituted to supervise the animal birth control operations, and anti rabies vaccinations. Dog census will be conducted every year henceforth to estimate the numbers. People willing to adopt stray dogs will be provided free licence and registration, besides priority in treatment.

He urged corporators to visit animal care centres and provide suggestions about the facilities. Garbage covers will be given to meat shop owners in the city to dissuade them from throwing waste outside. Already notices have been issued to several shops, he said.

Measures were also being taken to prevent monkey menace in certain areas, and shift stray cattle to goshalas, he added.

The brainstorming session received various suggestions from the participants, ranging from increased veterinary staff to inclusion of awareness of canine behaviour in text books, and repair of borewells for sufficient water in summer.