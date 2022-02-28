All out efforts by Centre to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, says Kishan Reddy

India is the only country which has managed to bring out stranded citizens safely from the war zone

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeastern region development G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday that connectivity has been established with far flung areas in the war torn Ukraine in an effort to get the stranded Indian students and nationals home safe and sound by the Central government.

“We understand the parents’ anxiety and request them to extend cooperation with the Centre as every effort is being made, irrespective of the expenses involved, in ensuring a safe passage to their wards through the neighbouring countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally talked to the leaders of not only Russia and Ukrain but also those of Poland, Romania and surrounding countries seeking help in evacution,” he told, the media here.

The Minister sought to point out that it was always going to be a ‘tough task’ to move out civilians from war torn zones and the Indian embassy in Ukrain was a “small” one with limited staff. Nevertheless, the Centre has pressed into service experienced and retired diplomats, who had earlier served in the area, to speak to the governments concerned for ensuring that the Indian citizens are moved out quickly.

The Prime Minister had already directed senior Cabinet ministers to go to the countries around Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation by coordinating with the respective embassy staff. Helplines were opened in every ministry including his own office to take inputs from the parents/students and also provide information about the government’s steps to bring them back, he explained.

“We should take note that India has been the only country which has managed to bring out the stranded citizens safely from the war zone due to the diplomatic efforts of Mr. Modi. He has been reviewing the situation every few hours with the foreign office,” added Mr. Reddy.