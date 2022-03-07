New reservoirs in Telangana to be developed as tourist spots

Kaleshwaram tourist circuit with Rs. 1500 crore outlay

The State government has decided to develop reservoirs newly constructed in the State as tourist destinations as they have abundant natural beauty.

During his budget speech, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced a Kaleshwaram tourism circuit would be developed with an outlay of ₹1,500 crore.

There are a number of tourist attractions in Telangana. A study was conducted after formation of the State to identify potential tourist places for development. The study has identified 479 places. This includes places which have spiritual, religious, historical or scientific significance. The government is developing these tourist places in a systematic manner and facilities which are required for tourists are being provided, he stated.

Divya Kshetram

Mr. Harish Rao pointed out that the Chief Minister not only follows Sanatana Vaidika Dharma but is also determined to bring back its glory. “Under his leadership, the government is working to showcase Telangana’s spiritual greatness to the world,” he pointed out. Yadadri is one of the five Narasimha kshetras. As a boon to the penance of Yada Rishi, Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy manifested himself at this ‘holy land’. The temples of Telangana, including Yadadri, were neglected in the combined state, he said.

The Chief Minister took on the task of developing the Yadadri temple as soon as he took on the reins of the State. Taking advice from famous Vaishnava Pandits, development of the temple at Yadadri was taken up at a brisk pace.

The Minister said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was personally supervising the construction and development of the temple on a regular basis. The temple pillars, mandapas, and sanctum sanctorum are adorned with beautiful sculptures by Sthapatis. Not only the temple, the entire city is being developed in a glorious manner, he said.

Development works of the Yadadri Temple city on an area of 1,000 acres are going on at a brisk pace. To do gold plating of the main temple gopuram, the devotees are giving donations. After Maha Kumbh Samproksanam, Lord Narasimha Swamy will start giving Divya Darshanam, he noted.