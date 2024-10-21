GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All India Milli Council Telangana condemns rising communal incidents

Published - October 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Milli Council Telangana has voiced concerns over the escalating number of communal incidents in the State, particularly in Hyderabad. A recent incident involving the desecration of the Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad has sparked outrage, prompting the Council to condemn the act.

In a statement, the All India Milli Council asserted that such incidents threaten communal harmony and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. The Council called upon police authorities to take swift and decisive action to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. “We urge for a prompt investigation so that the accused faces the full force of the law,” the statement read.

The Council also expressed solidarity with the affected community, highlighting its dedication to maintaining peace and harmony across the region. In addition to the Secunderabad incident, the Council highlighted the communal violence in Jainoor, located in Asifabad district. This violence has led to significant hardships for the local population, including loss of livelihoods and a persistent Internet shutdown that exacerbates their struggles, they said.

Mufti Omar Abideen, General Secretary of the All India Milli Council Telangana, stressed the need for immediate action from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana regarding those involved in these incidents. “It is imperative that normalcy is restored at the earliest, and efforts are made to curb acts and narratives that promote communalism,” he stated.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.