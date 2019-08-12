All gates of Nagarjunasagar lifted

All the 26 gates of Nagarjunasagar, the mega joint project of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on River Krishna were lifted on Monday following heavy inflows from upstream Srisailam project.

With a record flood of about 9,60,000 cusecs received into the project, the reservoir levels were brimming and nearly 3.6 lakh cusecs was discharged into the canals and the river course downstream.

The decision to lift the crest gates was taken at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, after the ministers from both the Telugu States jointly released water into the project’s left and right canals.

On Monday, four gates were lifted at around 7.30 a.m., when the water capacity reached 223.19 tmc ft out of the total capacity of 312.045 tmc ft and the water level was 559 ft, three feet higher than the reading at 6 a.m.

Following forecast of further inflows, Chief Engineer V. Narasimha and officials operated 20 gates at 11.30 a.m., another four by noon and by 3 p.m., all the 26 gates were lifted to a height of 12 feet.

Significantly this is the first time, all the gates have been lifted since 2009 floods, and it also is the first time after the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

With the record flood inflows that resulted in the reservoir filling up fast, officials issued several alerts to low-lying villages along the river course and the immediate downstream project at Pulichintala.

Suryapet Superintendent of Police R. Venkateswarlu issued alerts to residents of submerging villages under Chintalapalem, Mattampally and Palakeedu, to move to safer places in view of heavy flood.

The water level in Pulichintala project stood to 126.31 feet as against its full reservoir level 175 feet.

According to the flood bulletin of the Nagarjunasagar project released at 6 p.m., the recorded inflow was 7,66,080 cusecs and outflow 3,67,580 cusecs. Water level was 567 feet against its full reservoir level 590 feet, the project was holding 247 tmc ft out of the its total capacity of 312 tmc ft.

Washed away

Two persons, on the downstream of the right bank canal of the Nagarjunasagar project, were washed away in the heavy flood on Monday. Narasimha, reported to be in his late 30s, from Zahirabad town in Sangareddy district was at the project along with his friend for sightseeing. At around 3 p.m., by which time all the 26 gates were lifted, he was in the waters at the Shivalayam ghat, and was soon overwhelmed by the heavy flows. A television technician by occupation, Narsimha’s efforts to reach the bank were unsuccessful and onlookers could only record the last scenes on their smartphones.

Another person, 35-year-old Shaik Nagulmeera hailing from Guntur district, fell into the waters when he was attempting to take a selfie, standing over a bridge in the right bank canal system. Both Narasimha and Nagulmeera could not be traced till 8 p.m.