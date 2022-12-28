ADVERTISEMENT

All five consortia qualify for final bid for Hyderabad Airport Metro GC

December 28, 2022 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The teams were scrutinized by the technical team of HAML, the special purpose vehicle of the State government undertaking the project

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has declared that all the five consortia who had applied for General Consultant (GC) role to the project had qualified to participate in the final round of bidding on Wednesday.

HAML managing director N.V.S. Reddy has informed, in a press release, that the consortia— AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India; Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Aarvee Associates + Nippon Koi (Japan); Consulting Engineers Group + Korea National Railway (South Korea); Systra (France) + RITES + DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany) and Technica y Proyectos (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland), had qualified following assessment of their technical capabilities and financial profiles.

These firms had submitted voluminous documents and data for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as GC and these were scrutinized by the technical team of HAML, the special purpose vehicle of the State government undertaking the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Reddy said the evaluation mainly depended on the consortiums’ responsiveness to the qualification criteria prescribed by HAML. The number and size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs, etc., were assessed.

The next stage is bid documents which are the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents will be issued to all these consortia and they will have to submit their bids by the Jan.20 2023, added the MD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US