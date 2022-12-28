All five consortia qualify for final bid for Hyderabad Airport Metro GC

December 28, 2022 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has declared that all the five consortia who had applied for General Consultant (GC) role to the project had qualified to participate in the final round of bidding on Wednesday.

HAML managing director N.V.S. Reddy has informed, in a press release, that the consortia— AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India; Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Aarvee Associates + Nippon Koi (Japan); Consulting Engineers Group + Korea National Railway (South Korea); Systra (France) + RITES + DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany) and Technica y Proyectos (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland), had qualified following assessment of their technical capabilities and financial profiles.

These firms had submitted voluminous documents and data for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as GC and these were scrutinized by the technical team of HAML, the special purpose vehicle of the State government undertaking the project.

Mr. Reddy said the evaluation mainly depended on the consortiums’ responsiveness to the qualification criteria prescribed by HAML. The number and size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs, etc., were assessed.

The next stage is bid documents which are the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents will be issued to all these consortia and they will have to submit their bids by the Jan.20 2023, added the MD.

