All festivals being celebrated in Telangana without discrimination: KCR

December 21, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that Telangana was one State in the country that had been celebrating all festivals irrespective of caste and creed, and without any discrimination.

Mr Rao was speaking at the Christmas celebrations in L B Stadium where he was surrounded by a phalanx of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders, civil servants, and faith leaders from the Christian community. Here, Mr Rao appealed to all religious heads to give importance to human values and recalled how Jesus Christ made many efforts to bring peace, freedom and justice in the world.

The CM said that such inclusive celebrations were a matter of pride for the State. “This will certainly set a good example for the nation,” he said.

Touching upon the State’s performance, the CM said that Telangana’s per capita income had risen from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.75 lakh, overtaking many states in the country. In terms of per capita power consumption, and other parameters, the State ranked first or second in the country, he said. Mr Rao sought support from all and said that Telangana’s achievement should be emulated in other parts of India.

The event saw awards being handed out to prominent members of the Christian community for their contribution in different fields.

Cardinal Poola Anthony, who was elevated from Archbishop of Hyderabad by Pope Francis as Cardinal at a ceremony in Vatican City earlier this year and is the first Telugu Cardinal, also spoke.

