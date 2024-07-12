All eyes on total budgetary outlay for current fiscal in TG

As the stage is being set for the presentation of full budget for the current financial year 2024-25 in the legislature, focus is now on the size of the total outlay.

With the government presenting the vote-on-account budget with a total outlay of ₹2.75 lakh crore, all eyes are on whether the outlay for the financial year in the full budget will cross ₹3 lakh crore mark.

The Assembly session is likely to start on July 24, a day after the Union Government presents the full budget in Parliament. After the Governor’s traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature, Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to present the full budget the next day or July 26.

The vote-on-account budget was presented on February 10 this year with a total outlay of ₹2.75 lakh crore with a heavy accent on welfare schemes forming part of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the run up to the Assembly elections. The government had in fact started implementation of majority of these guarantees in the right earnest operationalising free bus travel to women, free power supply up to 200 units and other schemes.

This has given scope for expectations that the budget outlay will cross ₹3 lakh crore as the government has subsequently assured implementation of crop loan waiver at one go. Interestingly, the vote-on-account did not make a mention about the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh which, in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s own words, is expected to impose an additional burden of ₹31,000 crore on the exchequer.

The government made a provision of ₹19,746 crore for the agriculture department with focus on Rythu Bharosa involving payment of investment support of ₹15,000 an acre to eligible farmers. In addition, the government has to implement another promise of ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy to farmers entailing additional burden on the exchequer.

Provisions were made for ₹21,389 crore for Education department and another ₹28,024 crore for Irrigation department with focus on completion of ongoing projects that involved lesser expenditure but bringing more land under cultivation. The provisioning for debt repayment too is likely to be on the higher side given the fact that the government repaid interest of ₹23,337 crore during 2023-24 against the budgetary provision of ₹22,407 crore.

Asked whether the total outlay is likely to cross ₹3 lakh crore mark, a senior Finance official said, “Vote-on-account is the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 so it (crossing ₹3 lakh crore mark) may not happen.” He refused to comment when asked whether the full budget would be closer to ₹3 lakh crore mark. “No comments,” was his response.

