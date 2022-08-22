All eyes on Munugode to know people’s response: TRS

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders from the erstwhile combined Nalgonda district said that the entire country was looking at Munugode now, awaiting how people there would react after sitting MLA from Congress Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned his post for his business interests.

Speaking to newspersons here on Monday, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs N. Bhaskar Rao, G. Kishore Kumar and N. Bhagath alleged that Mr. Rajgopal Reddy had mortgaged his self-respect to BJP for extending his business interests and had forced an unnecessary election on people.

They observed that the BJP had necessitated the election to prevent Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from moving ahead by raising national political issues. While KCR spoke all facts and figures on development in his public address at Munugode, Union Minister and BJP bigwig Amit Shah had spoken all lies.

Those who had prepared the script for Mr. Shah’s speech had no knowledge about Nalgonda district and that was the reason why Mr. Shah had spoken about lack of medical colleges in the district. They also pointed out that TRS did not promise making a dalit as the Chief Minister in 2018 election manifesto and elected KCR as the Chief Minister with the belief that Telangana would make desired progress only under his leadership.

Stating that Congress and BJP were vying only for the second place in Munugode, the TRS leaders said BJP had no other agenda than communalism or practising divisive politics. Turning to Congress, they said that unable to fight the anti-people BJP, the note-for-vote leader was making baseless allegations on TRS.

They demanded that BJP come out with a special manifesto for Munugode specifying whether or not the party was in favour of 24x7 free power to agriculture, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and other schemes initiated by the TRS government. They also asked BJP to tell people that they would fix meters to agricultural pump-sets as part of the amendments being planned by the Centre to the Electricity Act.