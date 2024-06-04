GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All eyes on key LS constituencies in north Telangana on counting day

Published - June 04, 2024 12:06 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The political fortunes of 28 candidates including the BJP incumbent MP Bandi Sanjay, the BRS former MP B. Vinod Kumar and the Congress party candidate V. Rajender Rao will be determined in the counting of votes for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, one of the key constituencies in north Telangana, slated to be held on June 4.

Karimnagar constituency recorded a high voter turnout of 72.54% in the May 13 Lok Sabha election. As many as 17,97,150 voters exercised their franchise in the election held last month. Elaborate arrangements have been made at SRR Government Arts and Science College, the designated counting centre, in Karimnagar for the smooth conduct of the counting of votes on Tuesday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force in the entire Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits from 6 a.m. on June 4 to 6 a.m. on June 5. Tight security arrangements are in place at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College in Ponnekal near Khammam where the counting of votes for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency will be taken up at 8 a.m. on June 4.

Randomisation of counting staff for vote counting process in Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency has been completed at the designated counting centre located at JNTUH College of Engineering in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district. The stage is set for counting of votes segment-wise in Adilabad Parliamentary constituency at the designated counting centres in Adilabad on Wednesday.

