All educational institutions to be closed in Telangana

Medical colleges will be open; online classes to continue for students

All educational institutions in Telangana, except medical colleges, will be closed down from Wednesday, Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

She said all the hostels of the schools, residential schools and colleges in both the government and private sector will also be closed down. However, online classes will continue for all the students.

The Minister said the government has considered the fact that academic activities cannot be conducted in isolation in schools and there is likelihood of virus spreading in the student clusters. Rising cases of COVID-19 were seen in schools and hostels after they were reopened. She said similar decision was taken in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

The Minister said parents had also expressed serious concern over the cases in schools and their apprehensions have also been taken into account. The decision was taken keeping in view the interests of students as well as the teachers.

To ensure academic activity was not disrupted, she said online classes would continue for all the students.