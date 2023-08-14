All decisions of BRS govt. will be reviewed after Cong. comes to power: Revanth Reddy

August 14, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Congress government in the State would be formed soon, and it would review all decisions taken by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, particularly the ones taken in the past few months, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at a party meeting here on Monday Mr.Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had resorted to huge corruption in governance and his family members and relatives had encroached on large extent of lands around Hyderabad. He stated that the then Congress government at the Centre had given statehood to Telangana to ensure that the aspirations of the region were realised and not to allow the successive government to “sell” the Outer Ring Road project.

The Congress government in the past had given (assigned) lands to the poor across the State, but the BRS government had snatched such lands in the name of development and was doing real estate business. If the lands resumed were fetching ₹100 crore per acre, the poor assignees from whom they were taken back should get at least ₹1 crore per acre, he suggested. The work of government lands abutting the ORR was about ₹65,000 crore, he disclosed.

Stating that several surveys, including the ones engaged by the ruling party, were clearly indicating that the BRS government was on its way out, Mr.Reddy alleged that the BRS bigwigs were planning to dispose of all such assets and decamp with money made from such transactions.

On the government move to invite tenders of liquor shop licences, the Congress leader sought to know how it could call for tenders when the existing licence period would last another four months. Congress would call for tenders again after forming the next government in Telangana, even if the present government finalised tenders now to hand over the licences to “ruling party men”.

He sought to know how the State government was disposing of hundreds of acres in and around the city when it was repeatedly stating that there was not sufficient land for constructing double-bedroom houses for the poor. He also cautioned those purchasing the lands in auctions now and said the Congress government would review all such transactions.

The TPCC president also said they were noting the names of police officers who were kowtowing to the government, in a “red diary” and action would be taken against all such officers. He said it was his responsibility to bring back Congress to power in Telangana.

