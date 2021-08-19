All credit to PM Modi for effective COVID-19 management: Kishan Reddy

It is time KCR is administered shock treatment, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves all credit for effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allaying apprehensions and doubts by several countries and experts, that India, a populous country would be badly affected by the pandemic, several frontline warriors under the leadership of Mr. Modi controlled the effect, he said.

Mr. Reddy, who is on a three-day tour ‘Jana Ashirvad Yatra’ to the Telugu States starting Thursday, addressed a meeting in Kodad town. The purpose of the Yatra, he said, was to take blessings from people, and also request them to bless Mr. Modi.

The Member of Parliament from Secunderabad said it was Mr. Modi’s decisive part in the pandemic response that the country not only produced four types of vaccines, of which two are from Telangana, but they were also widely exported. But the Opposition only restricted itself to its random criticism, he said.

“Through PM Modi, ₹ 20 lakh to every thrift groups, the kisan urea plant at Ramagundam, ₹ 6000 Kisan Samman Nidhi, and free rice to about 80 crore people and Railways logistic support for State’s vegetables and fruits during the pandemic, were possible,” he pointed out.

Mr. Reddy was emphatic that PM Modi practised equality of States, irrespective of the political party in power, for development.

He said the country, in contrast with the past governments, did not witness terrorist attacks, has repealed Article 370 and implemented the Constitution in Kashmir, introduced several welfare programmes and leaders from all communities and sections too were made ministers, he listed out, seeking blessings for Mr. Modi.

On the affairs in Telangana, the Minister took potshots at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for “stooping in order to save his family rule.”

“Are the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs for KCR’s family? It is time that KCR is administered shock treatment,” he said, adding BJP would stand with senior leader Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad for the bypoll victory.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy felicitated Munagala mandal’s Bandaru Venkateswarlu who is recipient of ICAR’s Haldhar Organic Farmer Award.