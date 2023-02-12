All constituencies to have integrated agri markets soon: CM

February 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao informed the Assembly on Sunday that all constituencies would have integrated markets where fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat will be made available to people in hygienic conditions soon.

Intervening during the Question Hour, he stated that sale of vegetables and fruits were taking place in the most unhygienic conditions due to lack of proper markets and there were only 6-7 major markets available in Hyderabad for about 1.2 crore population. Based on the concept of Monda Market in Secunderabad, the new integrated markets concept was developed.

The government plan was to have one market for every 1.5 to 2 lakh population. He complimented MLA S. Rajender Reddy and Minister P. Ajay Kumar for developing model integrated markets. Two each were coming up in Nizamabad and Warangal.

Earlier, replying to a question raised by A. Jeevan Reddy, Y. Anjaiah and D. Chinnaiah, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that three integrated markets run by Agricultural Marketing Department were already functioning at Gajwel, Siddipet and Toopran and three more planned at Suryapet, Gadwal and Wanaparthy.

In response to another question, the Minister said a mango market was coming in Kollapur constituency with ₹5.45 crore on 12 acres. He would soon hold a meeting with city legislators on Pahadi Sharif, Bata Singaram and Koheda fruit markets.

On a question pertaining to crop loan waiver raised by M. Bhatti Vikramarka, D. Sridhar Babu and Podem Veeraiah, he said as part of the 2014 scheme ₹16,144 crore loans of 35,31,013 farmers were written off. As part of the 2018 scheme, the requirement was ₹21,557 crore. Loans of 5,42,609 farmers were written off, including loans up to ₹25,000 waived at 100% and up to ₹50,000 it was in progress. Loans up to ₹90,000 would be waived with ₹6,285 crore allocation during 2023-24.

The State government is planning capacity addition of 2,500 megawatt, all solar, renewable energy over the next two years, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy informed the Assembly on Sunday.

Replying to a question raised by K. Chander and K. Mahesh Reddy during the Question Hour, the Minister stated that as on January 31, the total renewable energy capacity in the State was 6,159 MW, including 287 MW roof-top solar and 128 MW wind. The government was not promoting wind energy as it had low viability in the State.

He said that the floating solar plant in Kaleshwaram project reservoirs and barrages was also not being promoted due to objection from fishermen societies citing difficulties in catching fish in such locations as whenever they entered water for fishing the fish would hide beneath the solar panels bringing down the amount catch. Roof-top solar panels were installed in 1,521 government schools in the State so far.