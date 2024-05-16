All clear for appointment of VCs in Telangana as existing VCs are to demit office on May 21

With the Election Commission clearing the poll code obstacles for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in Telangana State Universities, the government is all set to issue the orders for the search committees to be constituted and expedite the process.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced in the first month of his governance itself that he would not keep the VC posts pending for years like the previous government and new Vice-Chancellors would take over on the day the present Vice-Chancellors demit their office. In less than a week, Vice-Chancellors of nine universities will vacate and the replacement process through search committees is yet to take off. One of the reasons for the delay cited is the election code that literally stopped all the government decisions. However, the process started in January itself, issuing notification seeking applications.

On May 21, the Vice-Chancellors of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shatavahana University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University will complete their term.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Telangana University, Nizamabad was removed by the State government on charges of corruption and the charge was handed over to Principal Secretary to Government, Burra Venkatesham. There is a huge demand from the teachers with 1,382 applications received by the government from 312 teachers after it called for applications. Most of them applied for multiple universities, not limiting their option to one university.

DR B.R. Ambedkar Open University received 208 applications while Osmania University was also the most sought after with 193 teachers trying their luck. Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, with 159 applications; Shatavahana University, Karimnagar with 158 applications; Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda with 157 applications; Kakatiya, Warangal with 149 applications; Telangana University with 135; JNTU Hyderabad with 106 applications and Telugu University with 66 applications followed. The JNAFA University saw 51 applicants.

The Search Committees comprising a representative each from the university concerned, the University Grants Commission and the State government will sift through the applications and recommend three names each to the government. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the State universities will take the final call.

