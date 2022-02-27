All arrangements in place for Shivaratri

108-foot Patra Shivalingam at Fasalvadi

All arrangements have been put in place for Shivaratri in the erstwhile Medak district by the administration.

Focus is more on Edupayala in Papannapet mandal of Medak district and Kethaki Sangameswara temple located at Jarasangam near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district. Special buses are being arranged for devotees.

In Sangareddy district headquarters town, a 108-foot Shivalingam with 18 crore patras (leaves) of different medicinal plants is being readied at Jyothirvastu Vidya Peetham in Fasalwadi. Theertham will be offered to devotees after performing Abhishekam.

Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao along with other officials visited Kethaki Sangameswara temple and supervised the arrangements. He directed the officials to take all steps to provide all kinds of facilities to the devotees coming to the temple. Special buses are being arranged from all locations to reach this temple. People from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra were also expected to reach here.

At Edupayala, the rush will be huge with people from neighbouring districts arriving here and offering prayers to Vanadurga Mataha.