All arrangements in place for Dubbak bypoll

Polling to be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow; more than 5,000 revenue and police officials deployed

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Dubbak byelection on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Returning Officer (RO) B. Chenanaiah said that polling will be held on November 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Informing that so far, ₹58 lakh cash was seized, he said that ₹2 lakh was returned to an owner after submitting related documents.

“There are 1,98,807 voters comprising 97,978 men, 1,00,778 women and 51 service voters,” Mr. Chennaiah said on Sunday.

“Out of the 315 polling stations in the constituency, 89 are sensitive, and adequate security arrangements have been made. We have deployed 400 polling officers, 400 assistant polling officers and 800 additional staff, for the smooth conduct of polling. There are 6,150 elderly voters, out of which 1,550 are more than 80 years old. Of them, 1,340 have used the postal ballot,” he said.

Time for COVID voters

“Also, 73 COVID patients were identified and allotted time at the last one hour to cast their vote. Web casting will be there from 104 polling stations,” said Mr. Chennaiah, adding that more than 5,000 revenue and police officials have been deployed. Police Nodal Officer and Siddipet ACP Balaji said that about 2,000 CRPF were pressed into service.