ALIND complains of land grabbing

The Aluminium Industries Limited (ALIND) management has given a representation to Ranga Reddy district Collector alleging that a private company and henchmen hired by it were repeatedly trying to trespass into their company land at Serilingampally.

ALIND Division Chief Executive S.D. Rama Raju, in his complaint to the Collector, charged that the private company had been trying to illegally take over part of its 98.14 acres of land in Serilingampally under different survey numbers since last two years. Criminal cases were booked against the private company and its persons based on the complaints lodged by ALIND, Mr. Raju said.

Recently on May 20 and 21 also, the private company tried to illegally grab ALIND lands. This was even after Telangana High Court passing a specific order in ALIND favour on the matter, the complainant claimed.