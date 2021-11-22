Alerted via Twitter, KT Rama Rao comes to the rescue of two young siblings

The girls’ parents, both daily wagers, were electrocuted in a freak accident

A tweet to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday brought the instantaneous reply that set the administration to act in real-time in extending the support to two young girls whose parents were electrocuted at Gandampally village in Bayyaram mandal of Mahabubabad district.

On Friday, Tirupathamma (32), mother of the children, suffered an electric shock while she was spreading a wet towel on the clothesline made up of GI wire, which accidentally came in contact with the live wire in their house. Her husband Anaparthy Upender (32) tried to rescue her, which resulted in both being electrocuted. While Tirupathamma died on the spot, Upender passed away while on the way to the nearby hospital leaving their two girls -- aged eight and 10 years, behind. The couple were daily wagers.

Responding to the tweet by this correspondent, Mr. Rao asked Mahabubabad District Collector K. Shashanka and the Department of Women and Child Welfare to take care of the kids. He tweeted: “Request @WCDTelangana and @Collector_MBD to take care of these two children.”

Later, Mr. Shashanka replied: “The children have been visited by the Additional Collector and DWO. Have extended immediate help. We will continue to attend to the family sir. While the officials of the Women and Child Welfare department said they we will reach out and do the needful.”

When contacted for further details, the District Collector said that DCPU team went to Singaram village to visit the family of the two girls and will be given a Bala Sahaya kit immediately.

He said that the team will ask for admission in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya with a hostel facility. “If they do not want a seat in the hostel, we will provide sponsorship of ₹4000 per month for two girls,” he said.

Immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000 and 50 kgs rice was also given to the girls and were further given assurance for financial assistance under the Apathbandhu scheme.