Alert youth foils Ganja smuggling attempt in Kothagudem

Updated - September 15, 2024 09:24 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

An alleged attempt to smuggle ganja in an ambulance was foiled by alert local youth in Ramavaram area in Kothagudem town in the early hours of Sunday after the vehicle got stranded on the roadside following a tyre burst.

Sources said that the ambulance bearing Tamil Nadu registration number was heading towards Kothagudem from Odisha when one of its tyres burst early on Sunday morning.

The driver of the empty ambulance sought the help of some locals to get the tyre repaired. The local youth grew suspicious of the attitude of the driver and opened the stationary ambulance door.

They reportedly found several packets of ganja in the vehicle and immediately alerted the local police.

The police reportedly detained the crew of the empty ambulance for questioning.

However, the police were yet to confirm the exact quantity of the ganja reportedly found concealed in the vehicle.

Published - September 15, 2024 09:23 pm IST

