Alert us about banned manja sales: Forest dept.

Mobile squads formed to check sale

The Forest department has notified helplines for complaints regarding sale or purchase of the synthetic manja banned by the National Green Tribunal.

The whistleblowers may approach the department through the 24X7 toll free helpline at 18004255364, or call the landline at 040-23231440 to inform about the banned sales.

Forest department claimed through a statement on Thursday that the sale and purchase of synthetic manja or thread to fly kites has come down in the city and the State. Due to sustained efforts by the department since 2016, awareness has increased among the people, sellers as well as buyers, it said, informing that mobile squads have been formed this season too to check sale and purchase of synthetic glass-coated manja.

Similar mobile parties have been formed in the districts too by the DFOs concerned to implement the ban imposed by NGT.

The department, with the help of NGOs and volunteers, is ensuring display of posters in the shops to create awareness about the harm caused by these banned substances to animals, birds, humans and environment, the note said and credited the Police and GHMC too for aiding the efforts.