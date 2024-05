Alert staffers of Nayara Yadadri petrol filling station doused flames from a lorry that caught fire at their bunk on Sunday.

The lorry, which came there around 10.21 a.m., suddenly went up in flames. “The staff present there immediately pulled out a fire extinguisher and doused the flames. No Dial 100 or fire distress calls were made,” said Bhongir police.

