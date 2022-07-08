Alert issued for extremely heavy rain in TS

Heavy rainfall recorded in most parts of the State

With Monsoon well and truly set all over the State resulting in heavy rains the citizens are forced to sport umbrellas for cover, in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Heavy rainfall recorded in most parts of the State

Monsoon has gained strength in the State as visible from the hazy weather and smoky drizzle throughout the day, and the red alert issued by the Meteorology department.

The kind of rain that would replenish the ground water resources yet not drown the city which has been much awaited by the citizenry, made it here finally.

Umbrellas and raincoats have made appearances on the city roads, not only worn by commuters, but also displayed prominently by the shopkeepers. Vendors of corn-on-the-cob made brisk business, and so did the chai sellers, thanks to the chilly climate.

Several areas in the city have received rainfall ranging between 2 mm to 19 mm as recorded in the automatic weather stations, since 8.30 a.m. up to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Maximum rainfall

Serilingampally received the maximum rainfall at 18.5 mm during this time, followed by Ramachandrapuram at 18.3 mm. Kukatpally recorded 16mm, Marredpally, 14 mm, Madhapur, 13mm, and Miyapur and Alwal, 12 mm. Begumpet, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, Yusufguda, Khairatabad, Gajularamaram, Banjara Hills, Malakpet, Falaknuma, Karwan and LB Nagar were other areas which received copious rainfall on Friday.

Meteorology department has issued a red alert for Saturday, predicting the likelihood of heavy to very heavy/ extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and both urban and rural Warangal districts.

An orange alert was issued for Adilabad, Jagityal, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts forecasting heavy to very heavy rains. Heavy rains have been predicted for the remaining areas in the State.

The streak of heavy rains is likely to continue on Saturday too, as predicted by the issue of orange and yellow alerts by the department.

GHMC has issued an advisory asking people to remain indoors unless in case of emergency. In case of any distress, one may seek help from GHMC by calling the helpline 040-21111111.