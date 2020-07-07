Alcoholic youth kills mother for money

A 21-year-old man bludgeoned his mother to death with a pestle, allegedly after she refused to give him money for alcohol, in Pedda Adiserla Pally mandal of Nalgonda late night on Monday.
Police arrested the accused, details of the incident were released on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused youth, Megavath Munna, was unmarried, jobless and frequently harassed his family members for money to buy alcohol.
On Monday, at around 10.30 p.m., at the family’s Balajinagar thanda residence in the mandal, the man argued with his mother Bujji who refused to give him money. Soon, he picked up a pestle that was lying near the door and attacked her from behind, officials of Gudipally police said.
The woman had received Kalyana Lakshmi money, the State’s financial assistance for marriages, of her younger daughter only last week, the police added. A case was registered and investigation opened.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath