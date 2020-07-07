Alcoholic youth kills mother for money

A 21-year-old man bludgeoned his mother to death with a pestle, allegedly after she refused to give him money for alcohol, in Pedda Adiserla Pally mandal of Nalgonda late night on Monday.

Police arrested the accused, details of the incident were released on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused youth, Megavath Munna, was unmarried, jobless and frequently harassed his family members for money to buy alcohol.

On Monday, at around 10.30 p.m., at the family’s Balajinagar thanda residence in the mandal, the man argued with his mother Bujji who refused to give him money. Soon, he picked up a pestle that was lying near the door and attacked her from behind, officials of Gudipally police said.

The woman had received Kalyana Lakshmi money, the State’s financial assistance for marriages, of her younger daughter only last week, the police added. A case was registered and investigation opened.