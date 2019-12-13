Alcohol traces found in Disha’s viscera

The accused in rape and murder of Disha forced soft drink laced with alcohol down her throat as they raped her, confirmed the State Forensic Science reports submitted to the Telangana police.

“The victim's liver contain alcohol traces, which confirms the accused persons confession that they forced her to drink alcohol,” a senior police officer associated with the investigation of the case told The Hindu.

He said that forensic experts gave report after they examined the Disha’s viscera while conducting the postmortem examination.

The accused-- Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakeshvulu -- had raped Disha at an open plot near Tondupally toll gate.

The 27-year-old veterinarian was a 'teetotaler', her family told police.

On Thursday, the investigators said the DNA taken from the burnt body found at the Chatanpalli underpass matched with Disha's parents. The DNA report submitted by the State FSL to the police also confirmed that seminal stains on the undergarment and scarf of the victim found at the open plot in Tondupally and near underpass in Chatanpalli matched with the accused persons.

When the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with the police on December 6, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police said they suspect that the accused were involved in similar offences in neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, besides Telangana.

"The DNA profiling of all the four accused were conducted, as we suspect that they might have committed similar offences in other States too,” he said, adding that data will be matched with other records also.

The bodies of the accused are preserved at the Gandhi Hospital morgue after autopsy at Mahabubnagar Government Hospital on December 6.