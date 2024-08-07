GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alampur MLA, others held for switching on Tummilla motors in absence of Congress leader

BRS alleges protocol violation as officials wanted to switch on motors by a Congress leader

Published - August 07, 2024 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Police taking away BRS MLA from Alampur Vijayudu along with his supporters at Tummilla in Gadwal district on Tuesday.

Police taking away BRS MLA from Alampur Vijayudu along with his supporters at Tummilla in Gadwal district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has criticised the Jogulamba-Gadwal district administration and the police for arresting Alampur MLA Vijayudu along with a few farmers and local leaders of the party for switching on the motors of Tummilla lift irrigation project to supplement water to the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) ayacut.

According to information reaching here, the MLA along with some BRS leaders went to Tummilla in Vaddepally mandal in the district, located on the left bank of Sunkesula Barrage constructed across the Tungabhadra river, following the decision taken by the authorities to switch on the motors to release water to the ayacut.

The officials asked the MLA to wait till Congress leader S.A. Sampath Kumar, a former MLA who lost the 2023 election at the hands of Mr. Vijayudu, arrived there for the event of switching on the motors. After waiting for some time, Mr. Vijayudu went ahead and switched on the motors despite officials objecting to it, resulting in a heated argument.

The authorities switched off the motors within a few minutes as they wanted Mr. Sampath Kumar to be present there. Angered by that, Mr. Vijayudu along with BRS leaders and farmers staged a protest and were later arrested.

Mr. Rama Rao sought to know whether Praja Palana meant humiliating the elected public representatives of the Opposition party and asked the authorities why they were insisting on the switching on of motors by a Congress leader in violation of the protocol.

Tummilla lift irrigation project was planned in 2017 and the first phase with three motors of 8 megawatt capacity each was completed in 2018 with an expenditure of ₹397 crore to supplement water to the 55,600 acres ayacut out of the total of 87,500 acres under RDS in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies. It was formally commissioned on November 23, 2018.

