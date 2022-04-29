Alair PS staff felicitated

MHA 2021 report adjudges Alair station best in TS

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Friday felicitated station house officer and supervisory staff of Alair police station of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, for featuring in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Ranking of Police Stations -2021 report.

Alair police station, as per report published in November 2021, was the State topper from Telangana.

Two other stations from the State – Edulla Bayyaram from Kothagudem and Sanathnagar from Cyberabad police commissionerates had reached to the final shortlist stage.

The annual exercise to evaluate police stations from across the country began as a scheme in 2015 on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Directors-General and Inspectors- General of Police conference in Kutch.

As part of the exercise, police stations are evaluated based on performance in crime prevention, investigation and disposal of cases, crime detection, community policing and maintenance of law and order. Infrastructure at the police station, perception of public approaching the police station, views of residents and local businesses are also considered and allotted marks.

And shortlisting and evaluation of police stations began with several parameters such as crimes against women, weaker sections, property offences, missing persons cases, unidentified found persons and unidentified dead bodies cases given weightage and marks.

Among a range of indicators, Alair police station was next only to Gangapur station of Odisha under ‘infrastructure of the police station and approachability’ parameter.

Felicitating the officers, while also remembering Narayanpur police station in the the district for earning the same recognition in the past, Mr. Bhagwat handed over the MHA’s ‘certificate of excellence’. He said the best services by the police was bringing down the crime rate in the State.