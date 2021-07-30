Telangana

Alair municipal commissioner suspended

District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Friday placed Alair municipal commissioner Lavanya Latha on suspension for negligence of duty.

“The commissioner, even after repeat reprimands about laxity in work roles, did not correct her ways. Hence, she was suspended as per provisions of the Municipalities Act,” Ms. Satpathy said in a statement.

According to officials, the suspension came following Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari’s inquiry into the commissioner’s work, and a report was submitted for action.

The officer lacked basic knowledge about the necessary legislation, was negligent in conduct of her role and the overall administration of the local body, the note stated.


