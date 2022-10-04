Alai Balai to be held on October 6 at Exhibition Grounds

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and her counterparts Biswabhushan Harichandan (AP), Arif Mohammed Khan (Kerala) and Bandaru Dattatreya (Himachal Pradesh) are slated to attend Alai Balai. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh — Biswabhushan Harichandan, Arif Mohammed Khan and Bandaru Dattatreya, respectively — are expected to participate in the annual Dasara fete ‘Alai Balai’ organised by the ‘Alai Balai Foundation’ at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, on October 6.

Foundation chairperson Bandaru Vijaya Lakshmi told a press conference here on Monday that some of who had fought for a separate Telangana State across the decades will be felicitated along with prominent sports, literary and cultural icons of the region.

Political stalwarts invited for the festival started by Mr. Dattatreya are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and Fertilisers and Chemicals Minister of state Bhagwanth Khuba, Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab – Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhagwat Mann Singh.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mehmood Ali, Minister for Cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress president Revanth Reddy are among the key prominent political leaders who have also been invited to the event.

Ms.Vijaya Lakshmi, who is the daughter of Mr. Dattatreya, pointed out that the event has been held for the past 17 years without any political agenda, and only to celebrate the festival casting aside differences.