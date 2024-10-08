‘Alai-Balai’ Dasara conclave at Exhibition Grounds on Oct. 13

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will be the chief guest at the 19th ‘Ala-Balai’ Dasara Conclave at the Exhibition Grounds here on October 13. Started by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and now being hosted by his daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, the event, scheduled to start from 10 a.m., will see Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu as well as former Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu as guests of honour.

Mr. Dattatreya told the media on Monday that the programme that began in 2005 has successfully been held over the years as a non-political event which aims to bring together people from different walks of life in the spirit of Navaratri festivities.

Invitations are being extensively extended to prominent personalities and also common folk for the conclave which will showcase Telangana food, culture and traditions with performing artistes during the day-long programme. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy (Coal & Mines), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Minister of State for Home), Governors of various States, senior party leaders, Cabinet Ministers of Telangana and many others are expected to be present.