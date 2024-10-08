GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Alai-Balai’ Dasara conclave at Exhibition Grounds on Oct. 13

Published - October 08, 2024 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will be the chief guest at the 19th ‘Ala-Balai’ Dasara Conclave at the Exhibition Grounds here on October 13. Started by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and now being hosted by his daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, the event, scheduled to start from 10 a.m., will see Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu as well as former Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu as guests of honour.

Mr. Dattatreya told the media on Monday that the programme that began in 2005 has successfully been held over the years as a non-political event which aims to bring together people from different walks of life in the spirit of Navaratri festivities.

Invitations are being extensively extended to prominent personalities and also common folk for the conclave which will showcase Telangana food, culture and traditions with performing artistes during the day-long programme. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy (Coal & Mines), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Minister of State for Home), Governors of various States, senior party leaders, Cabinet Ministers of Telangana and many others are expected to be present.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:24 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.