Al-Qaeda operative likely to be brought to city

The 40-year-old Al-Qaeda operative who was deported from the United States on Wednesday is likely to be brought to Hyderabad in a couple of days from Amritsar.

It is learnt that the Telangana police are going to accompany Ibrahim Zubair Mohammed’s family while he is being brought to the city from Amritsar where he is in a quarantine centre. Sources in the department told The Hindu that the investigators will question the Al-Qaeda operative for his various activities with the banned organisation in the US, where he was convicted for a period of five years in 2015 for terror financing.

“The mandatory quarantine rules have been diluted in his case due to security reasons,” a senior officer said.

Zubair’s family resides in Alwal and his mother is a doctor.

He was born in Sharjah, and studied engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from 2001 to 2005. He moved to Toledo, Ohio in 2006 and married a US citizen, becoming a lawful resident of the US. Before moving to the US, he pursued pursued engineering for three years at a city-based college in Banjara Hills.

“Though is not involved in any case in India, we want to know his previous activities as he is set to live here,” the officer said.

According to the US court document in possession with The Hindu, Zubair facilitated the transfer $ 22,000 to Awlaki in Yemen to carry out terror attacks. Between 2004 and 2009, he made more than 60 transactions in his brother’s bank account. The documents stated that Zubair attempted to conceal the source of the funds provided by Awlaki by deleting emails from their account and lying to the investigators.

Awlaki was known for advocating violence against the US and was involved in attempted terrorist attacks against civilians there, the document stated.