Akshaya Patra offering free vaccination with ration

Programme to continue till February 4

In a move that would encourage people to go for vaccination, the Akshaya Patra Foundation located at Kandi in Sangareddy district has offered free vaccination along with ration at its premises. Lots of people arrived at the Foundation and got vaccinated. The programme was commenced on Monday.

For those getting first dose/ second dose/ booster dose of vaccine at their centre, the organisers of the Foundation have extended 11 types of ration material including chickpea, groundnut, jaggery, red gram, rice, salt, oil, a soap and sanitiser worth ₹ 550.

The programme will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day till February 4.