Akshaya Patra Foundation kitchens go solar

Published - July 14, 2024 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Akshaya Patra Foundation, in partnership with HSBC Global Service Centres, on Saturday inaugurated three 165-KW solar plants at its kitchens in Kandi, Narsingi and Warangal. The Kandi kitchen got a new 2,000-kg biogas plant too.

The solar plants can reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 152 tonnes a year and help the foundation increase its beneficiaries of nutritious mid-day meals over the next 20 years. The solar plant is expected to provide significant cost savings, too, according to a press release.

The integration of a biogas system replaces conventional LPG usage for cooking and uses organic waste from the kitchens. The plant will also produce organic slurry, which can be used as fertiliser.

The foundation served over 1.25 million nutritious mid-day meals to children in government and government-aided schools across Telangana and Karnataka during the fiscal year 2023-2024.

“This initiative is a true reflection of our commitment to harnessing renewable energy for a better future. The initiative not only addresses energy efficiency but also ensures that children receive wholesome mid-day meals in an eco-friendly manner. We are proud to partner with Akshaya Patra Foundation to make this vision a reality (sic),” said head of HSBC India Global Service Centres MD Mamatha Madireddy.

Akshaya Patra Foundation trustee and regional president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa thanked the firm and said the initiative “will significantly enhance capacity to deliver food to underprivileged schoolchildren”.

