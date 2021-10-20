Akshara Vanam to offer free teacher training

SANGAREDDY

20 October 2021 19:34 IST

Vandemataram Foundation, an NGO working on education related issues, is offering free six months training in teaching. The focus will be on new education policy. Any graduate can apply for admission. Free accommodation and food will be offered during the training period and the focus will be on language, logic and life skills.

After successful completion of training, the candidates will be offered ₹ 10,000 cash reward and a certificate will be presented. Those who completed any degree are eligible to apply. The interviews will be held on October 24 at Vandemataram Research Centre, Akashara Vanam, Kalvakurthi, Nagarkurnool district. Interested can contact Venkatesh - 93989 71916 or Ravinder - 87901 85815, according to Madhav, one of the organisers

