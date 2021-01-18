Akhila Priya’s bail petition sent to Sessions court

Hyderabad

Police booked the former minister in Andhra Pradesh under additional sections

The XIth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday forwarded the bail petition of Andhra Pradesh’s former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy to a Sessions court, Nampally.

The court told the petitioner’s advocate that Session court had to take up the plea since Bowenpally police have added Section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and other sections of Indian Penal Code, police said.

“Akhila Priya’s bail petition was moved to higher court since the local court does not have jurisdiction to hear cases of that gravity,” an officer associated with the investigation of the case said.

Meanwhile, the former minister’s husband M Bhargav Ram Naidu, who is a fugitive, moved a petition at VIth Metropolitan Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. “The court will hear that matter on January 21,” police said.