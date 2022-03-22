Akbaruddin’s plea over quashing multiple FIRs allowed

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court on Monday allowed a petition filed by All India Mjalis-e-Ithehadul Muslimeen floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi seeking to quash multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) issued against him over his alleged hate speeches.

However, a single FIR related to the ‘hate speeches delivered by the MLA’ would remain. The MLA has to face the single case presently pending before the special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

Statements of the complainants in the other FIRs, which stand quashed with the order, can be recorded as witnesses in the remaining single case. Complaints were lodged in different police stations in the State alleging that Akbaruddin gave speeches hurting their religious sentiments at a meeting in Nizamabad a few years ago.

The MLA moved the HC challenging registration of multiple cases against him based on a single alleged instance and sought to quash the multiple FIRs issued against him.