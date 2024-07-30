Akbaruddin urges govt. to focus on water contamination, crime  

ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the State government to take steps to address drinking water contamination issue in the city, particularly in old city, as many people are suffering from norovirus.

He lamented that several people were developing kidney failure following the consumption of polluted water, which is causing acute diarrhoea and vomiting. “At least two people died of kidney failure following health complications after consuming contaminated water,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising the issue during discussions on allocations made in the annual Budget on Monday, the senior MLA stressed the need to improve health and medical facilities, including the construction of new hospitals and the renovation of Osmania General Hospital.

He also accused the police of beating innocent people during the night hours and urged the government to instruct them not to beat innocent people who stand outside their houses. “In some cases, the police are even entering people’s houses and thrashing them,” he said, alleging that the police had failed to check illegal activities such as drug supply, mainly ganja, and ID liquor supply in old city. Mr. Akbaruddin stated that the overall crime rate in Hyderabad city had increased in 2023, compared to 2022, and he stressed the need to check the crime rate.

Stating that the funds allotted to the welfare of the Backward Classes are insufficient, he claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost power as it neglected the BCs. He suggested that the present Congress government ensure more funds for the BCs.

Focus on SNDP, SRDP: BRS

BRS MLA from Quthbullapur KP Vivekananda said that the government is not serious about addressing the inundation of low-lying areas during the monsoon. “While the BRS had given priority to the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) to address storm water issues, the present government seems to be unconcerned about this serious issue,” he said, urging the government to ensure the second phase of works under the SNDP. He also stressed the need to address the traffic issue in the city by implementing the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) initiated under the BRS regime.

Vivekananda also urged the government not to cancel the Raidurg-Shamshabad International stretch of the metro rail project, even though the government intends to take up the metro project in old city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.