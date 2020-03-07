Akbaruddin raises CAA, NPR in Assembly

Floor Leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi has said that an attempt is being made by some political parties in the country to spread hatred and divide people in the name of religion with the help of Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

Such an agenda was being taken forward keeping aside the real issues such as economic slowdown, growing unemployment and providing shelter to the homeless, Mr. Owaisi said while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address on Saturday. He alleged that the issues of CAA, NRC and NPR were being projected as issues concerning only the Muslim community but in reality they were the issues of have nots and illiterate communities, he noted.

Thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi for opposing CAA in Parliament and assuring the Business Advisory Council of the Assembly for a debate on the issue in the House, the AIMIM legislator said it was necessary to give a strong message to the like-minded sections in the country. As such, Muslims were against CAA but they were not against giving citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs and a few other communities oppressed in our neighbouring countries, he said.

However, the law should have a sunset clause specifying the time till which the refugees would be given citizenship starting from 2014. Or else it would be an endless process.

Mr. Owaisi kept speaking on the subject till Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy intervened and told him to stick to the subject of Governor’s address following BJP legislator T. Raja Singh’s objection stating that he too be given chance to speak on CAA.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too intervened and said there was no need for friction on the subject as it had already been decided to debate it. The State Assembly would make its view clear on the issue irrespective of whether the Centre would consider the view or not. “Let’s not vitiate the situation further as there is ample confusion and tension on the issue,” he suggested.