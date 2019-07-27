‘Akbaruddin Owaisi speech not provocative’

There are no defamatory or provocative statements in the speech made by AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi at a party public meeting in Karimnagar town, said Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.

In a press note here on Saturday, the CP said that the police as part of precautionary measure had video recorded entire speech of Mr. Owaisi at the MIM party meeting in Karimnagar town on Tuesday night. Following a compliant lodged by BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao that the MIM leader had made provocative statements and had insulted a particular section of society, the police had immediately translated the entire speech using the services of experts, he said.

The entire video recording of speech and the translated version was sent to the legal experts, who after examining it have clarified that there were no defamatory or provocative statements in the speech and the MIM leader had not hurt any person or sections of society in his speech, the Commissioner of Police stated.

As there was no evidence of provocative statements and hurting the sentiments of any section, the police had decided not to register any criminal case, he said and appealed to the people to maintain calm and support the police in the maintenance of law and order.