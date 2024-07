Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks Telangana Assembly session for 15 days

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sought a 15-day Telangana Assembly session to have short discussions on 17 subjects.

The issues

In a letter to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Tuesday, Mr. Owaisi identified issues connected to Minorities Welfare Department such as encroachment of Waqf properties, pending tuition fees, reimbursement of tuition fees, and subsidy amount of ₹1 lakh for minorities disbursed by the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation.

He also demanded discussions on development in Old City, and slow progress of Strategic Road Development Plan and Strategic Nala Development Plan, Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, and delay in beginning work connected to Hyderabad Metro Rail. Among the list of 17 subjects is withdrawal of election-related cases against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.