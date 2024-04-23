GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Akbaruddin Owaisi files nomination as substitute candidate

AIMIM Party chief and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi filed his nomination papers for the same seat on April 19.

April 23, 2024 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Floor leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Telangana legislature Akbaruddin Owaisi filed his nomination as a contender for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

Party chief and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi filed his nomination papers for the same seat on April 19. Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, is understood to have filed his papers as a substitute candidate, as a precautionary measure.

His nomination, submitted in one set, assumes significance in view of the latest developments in the Surat parliamentary constituency in Guajarat, where the BJP candidate was elected unopposed owing to the rejection of the nomination filed by the Congress candidate over a purported signature mismatch.

Mr.Owaisi is one among the six candidates who filed their nominations for Hyderabad constituency on Monday. Two nominations were filed on behalf of the Indian National Congress too, one by G. Kannaiah Lal and another by Syed Shah Mujahed Hussaini.

The others include M. Johnson from All India Mahila Empowerment Party, Srinivas Yadav Gaddam from Bharat Rashtra Samithi and S.Tulasi from Praja Ektha Party.

Nine nominations each were filed for the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency and Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency too. G.Niveditha, sister of deceased MLA Lasya Nanditha, also filed her nomination for the Secunderabad Cantonment representing BRS. Nominations were filed by substitute candidates on behalf of Congress and BJP for the same constituency.

