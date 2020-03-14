Akbaruddin Owaisi demands CBI inquiry into Waqf Board functioning

Hyderabad

14 March 2020 00:23 IST

Stop Iftar dinners and donate money to orphanages, says MIM Floor Leader

Praising Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for making Telangana number one in the country on spending on welfare of minorities, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, however, demanded that now he concentrate on cleaning up the Waqf Board that had become a ‘centre of corruption’.

Speaking on demands in the Assembly on Friday, he demanded an inquiry by the CBI or CID or by a sitting judge of the High Court into the functioning of the Waqf Board, which he alleged, was blind to the occupation of precious Waqf lands. He wanted that a special meeting of Collectors be called to discuss Waqf lands in the respective districts.

Moreover, some employees have been promoted as Assistant Directors drawing hefty salaries though their qualifications were just school or Intermediate passed. “Why is the government blind to these activities?” he asked.

Mr. Owaisi also wanted the government to claim the buildings constructed by the then Nizam in Mecca and Madina as they were constructed with people’s money. Thanking the Chief Minister for the welfare schemes for minorities, he wanted a Muslim Research Centre to oversee the implementation of those schemes.

He suggested that the government do away with Iftar dinners and instead donate that money to orphanages where they need food the most. Similarly, government should give ₹ 2 lakh to every minority student admitted in IITs, IIITs, NITs and other national institutes as is being done in Karnataka and Rajasthan.