Telangana

Akbaruddin Owaisi appears in Nirmal court

more-in

Case of hate speech registered in 2012

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday attended the Munsif Court in Nirmal town where a case of hate speech against his name is pending. He had appeared before the Magistrate for committal and transfer of his case to Nampally court in Hyderabad. The MLA had appealed for the transfer of his case. It may be recalled that he is accused in a case of hate speech at Nirmal town in December 2012, the complaint for which was lodged at Nirmal police station.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 8:11:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/akbaruddin-owaisi-appears-in-nirmal-court/article30268667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY