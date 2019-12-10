Akbaruddin Owaisi appears in Nirmal court

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday attended the Munsif Court in Nirmal town where a case of hate speech against his name is pending. He had appeared before the Magistrate for committal and transfer of his case to Nampally court in Hyderabad. The MLA had appealed for the transfer of his case. It may be recalled that he is accused in a case of hate speech at Nirmal town in December 2012, the complaint for which was lodged at Nirmal police station.