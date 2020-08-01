Ajay Misra lauded for role in success of TS energy sector

The managements of power utilities in the State have lauded the role of Ajay Misra, who laid down office as Special Chief Secretary (Energy) on Friday on attaining the age of superannuation, in the success story of the energy sector of Telangana.

He was given a grand farewell at a function organised in the Vidyut Soudha here on Saturday. Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao said Mr. Misra had played a crucial role of liaisoning with the State and Central governments and coordination with the power utilities with patience and perseverance.

As Special Chief Secretary of Energy Mr. Misra had understood the difficulties of the power utilities and cooperated in resolving them from time to time helping the utilities’ progress and improved services to consumers. The farewell was organised by TS-Genco, TS-Transco and the two discoms.

Responding to the warm farewell accorded by the officials and employees of the power utilities, Mr. Misra said his role as the Special Chief Secretary of Energy during the last three years of his career was satisfying and of the 25 department he worked with in his career, he spent more time in Energy department compared to other departments. He complimented that starting from CMD Prabhakar Rao every official and employee of the utilities had been working with commitment.

Along with Mr. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy and CMD of Northern Discom A. Gopala Rao, Joint MD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, several directors of the four power utilities and other senior officers felicitated Mr. Misra as part the farewell.