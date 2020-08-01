Ajay Misra lauded for role in success of TS energy sector

The managements of power utilities in the State have lauded the role of Ajay Misra, who laid down office as Special Chief Secretary (Energy) on Friday on attaining the age of superannuation, in the success story of the energy sector of Telangana.
He was given a grand farewell at a function organised in the Vidyut Soudha here on Saturday. Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao said Mr. Misra had played a crucial role of liaisoning with the State and Central governments and coordination with the power utilities with patience and perseverance.
As Special Chief Secretary of Energy Mr. Misra had understood the difficulties of the power utilities and cooperated in resolving them from time to time helping the utilities’ progress and improved services to consumers. The farewell was organised by TS-Genco, TS-Transco and the two discoms.
Responding to the warm farewell accorded by the officials and employees of the power utilities, Mr. Misra said his role as the Special Chief Secretary of Energy during the last three years of his career was satisfying and of the 25 department he worked with in his career, he spent more time in Energy department compared to other departments. He complimented that starting from CMD Prabhakar Rao every official and employee of the utilities had been working with commitment.
Along with Mr. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy and CMD of Northern Discom A. Gopala Rao, Joint MD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, several directors of the four power utilities and other senior officers felicitated Mr. Misra as part the farewell.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath